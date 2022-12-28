Wednesday, December 28, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iran MP: Deal on JCPOA revival at hand, depends on opposite sides’ realistic approach

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nuclear Talks in Vienna

An Iranian lawmaker says the Islamic Republic believes a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal is close at hand, but achieving a conclusion depends on a realistic approach by the opposite sides of the bargain.

Abolfazl Amoui, spokesperson of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee told Mehr News Agency the Western countries may have hoped that the recent unrest and riots in the country would serve their political interests in the course of the talks on getting the Iran deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, back on track.

Now that the security situation in the country has improved, the Westerners could come to the conclusion that Iran will not retreat from its interests in the negotiations on the nuclear agreement, which the US abandoned in 2018, he said.

If the Americans develop the approach that Iran will stand by its interests, a final agreement may not be far from reach, the lawmaker added.

“Our position is fixed. We have announced from the start of the negotiations that if the other side returns to its commitments and remove the sanctions effectively, we are ready to retaliate,” Amou’ei added.

He said, “The negotiations were never interrupted and were followed through mediation and sending messages and unofficial draft texts.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks