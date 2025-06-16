Iran executes Mossad spy

Fekri was arrested in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation.

Authorities said he maintained active communication with two Mossad officers and attempted to transmit classified national security information, including sensitive sites and personnel details, to Israeli intelligence.

According to the case file, Fekri initially began cooperating with Mossad after being vetted by an officer, then later was transferred to a second handler named “Amir.”

He was reportedly instructed to create a secure communication channel and set up a cryptocurrency wallet for financial transactions.

Iran’s judiciary stated that the legal proceedings were completed in accordance with criminal procedures, and the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.

Fekri was convicted under charges of “moharebeh” (waging war against God) and “corruption on earth,” which are capital offenses under Iranian law.

The Intelligence Ministry said it had been monitoring Fekri’s activities through technical surveillance before detaining him and dismantling the espionage network.