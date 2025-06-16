Iran says dismantled Mossad drone workshop near Tehran

Police on Sunday released footage showing drone components, including wings and fuselage parts, alongside metal tooling used for manufacturing.

According to officials, the drones were being constructed within the house, with equipment for fabricating parts also seized.

The discovery aligns with prior Israeli claims reported by Axios, where Mossad officials admitted to smuggling drones into Iran over eight months to target missile infrastructure.

On Friday morning, the Tel Aviv regime launched a new aggression against the Islamic Republic, this time resulting in the assassination of several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, in addition to killing many civilians, including women and children.

In response to the Israeli assault, Iran launched extensive missile and drone strikes on the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday and Saturday, while acting in self-defense.

The Iranian strikes targeted military-industrial sites in cities such as the capital, Tel Aviv, the occupied port city of Haifa, etc.