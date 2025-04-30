Iran executes Mossad agent for “espionage, terrorist support”

The judiciary’s news agency, Mizan, reported the execution followed legal proceedings and confirmation by the Supreme Court.

According to the judiciary’s media center, Langarneshin was convicted of “moharebeh” (waging war against God) and “corruption on earth” for his role in supporting Mossad operations, including the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Authorities stated that Langarneshin had been working for Israeli intelligence since October 2020 after receiving specialized training.

His activities included providing logistical support for terrorist operations, purchasing communication equipment and vehicles for Mossad operatives, establishing safe houses across multiple provinces, and facilitating money transfers between Mossad officers and local agents.

The judiciary reported Langarneshin confessed to his crimes during investigation and trial, admitting to direct involvement in surveilling Fakhrizadeh before his assassination.

Evidence included his use of a secure communication system called “Red Windows” to contact Mossad handlers.

Langarneshin met with senior Mossad officers in Georgia and Nepal to receive operational instructions, Mizan reported.