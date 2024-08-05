Iran refuses to mitigate its response to assassination of Haniyeh: Report

According to the sources, the United States and Arab countries tried to talk Iran into mitigating its position but the Iranian leaders are determined to respond, even if their actions will trigger a war.

Earlier, US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer has stated that the United States thinks that risks for Tel Aviv are high and is ready to help Israel defend itself “should it come under attack again”.

“The overall goal is to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against those attacks, and avoid regional conflict, which has been our goal really since October 7,” Finer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

He added, “We are in a moment that appears to be of heightened threat.”

On Friday, the Pentagon revealed it was shifting an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, along with its destroyer escorts, from the Pacific to the Middle East. The United States also was transferring ballistic air defense units, similar to its moves in April when it expected (correctly) that Iran would launch missiles and drones at Israel.

The situation in West Asia has escalated dramatically after the killing of Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah armed wing commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah have placed responsibility on Israel and warned about their response.

Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate for Haniyeh’s assassination, while Hezbollah has pledged to respond to Shukr’s killing.

NBC News has reported that Tel Aviv was bracing for a potential multi-day attack from Iran and Hezbollah in the wake of the assassination of Haniyeh and Shukr last week, citing an Israeli official.