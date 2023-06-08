Iran says missile program defensive, rejects west concerns

Nasser Kanaani said on Thursday Iran’s missile activities are conventional, defensive and totally legitimate in accordance with international law.

Kanaani said such countries, which have themselves a long and clear record in trampling on their own international obligations in various fields such as nuclear tests, the non-proliferation regime, hosting nuclear missiles, and playing a destructive role in regional and international relations, do not have the right to comment on the Islamic Republic’s legitimate and totally lawful defense capabilities.

The action of England, America and Australia in signing the Aukus agreement is a clear example of the political and discriminatory approach pursued by the nuclear powers in transferring technology and highly enriched uranium to a non-nuclear country in violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, he added.

Kanaani praised the continuous efforts of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their strategic achievements in strengthening the country’s defense power, describing it as a correct and effective measure to create deterrence against foreign threats and defend the national security of the Islsmic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has recently unveiled the country’s first hypersonic missile, designed and developed by experts at home, in the latest remarkable air defense achievement.

Fattah has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to breach all anti-missile shields and destroy them.

The speed of the missile can reach 13-15 Mach before hitting the target.

Enjoying a solid-fuel propulsion system and a second-stage mobile nozzle, the missile is capable of maneuvering in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere.