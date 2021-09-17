Iran ministry: Corona virus kills 364

Covid-19 has killed 364 more people in Iran. Iran’s Health Ministry announced Friday, the deaths happened in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry figures, the total Covid death toll now stands at 116,436. Unofficial sources however say the number of people killed by the disease is much higher than what authorities say.

Health Ministry officials also registered 17,605 new infections in 24 hours.

Iran’s total Coronavirus caseload has risen to 5,396,013. The number of infections and deaths are now lower than the early days of the fifth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Authorities attribute this to the huge number of daily Covid vaccinations.

Hospitalizations are also down now. Iran started a nationwide vaccination drive months ago to contain the disease. The Iranian Health Ministry says 27,790,835 Iranians have so far received the first dose of the vaccine while 13,459,625 people have been fully inoculated.

The age limit for vaccination in Tehran has been lifted and people from all age groups can now get their jabs. The rising pace of the vaccination is due to a hike in vaccine import and production inside Iran.

Officials say all Iranians will be fully vaccinated in a few months.