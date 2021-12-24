Iran minister urge people to administer covid booster; 44 more deaths

He said relaxing Covid health protocols could endanger people, urging all Iranians to get their third shots. Meanwhile, Health Ministry figures on Friday showed that the Coronavirus killed 44 people in the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths push to 131,306 the total number of fatalities from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Since Thursday, 1,967 new cases have been registered. The total caseload is 6,181,784. The vaccination campaign is also continuing in the country.

So far, 115,592,804 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered. There are no red and orange cities across Iran now. The colors denote the highest level of risk from Covid. 53 cities are now yellow and 395 others are blue, with the latter showing the lowest level of danger from the disease.