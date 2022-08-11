Iranian minister in Kabul for Hirmand water right talks

Ali Akbra Mehrabian was speaking during a visit to the Afghan capital Kabul.

He met with his Afghan counterpart Abdol Latif Mansur and also the country’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi.

Mehrabian held talks with Afghan officials over the woes faced by Afghan refugees and businesspeople as well as order and transit issues.

The Afghan foreign minister said the two sides in the meetings underlined the need to strengthen bilateral ties and resolve diplomatic and order disputes.

Iranian media say Mehrabian travelled to Afghanistan for talks over Iran’s right to Hirmand water.

Under the Hirmand treaty between Iran and Afghanistan, Iran’s right to Hirmand water equals 820 million cubic meters per year or 26 cubic meters per second depending on months and seasons of the year.