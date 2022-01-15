Iran minister: Economic deals with China to be finalized soon

“To implement the Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we have to sign contracts on bilateral cooperation in the different sectors of energy, industry and mine, as well as research and technology,” said the minister, adding different ministries have been following up the related processes and the contracts are about to be finalized.

In March 2021, Tehran and Beijing inked the comprehensive agreement in an effort to boost their cooperation over a range of issues including trade.

Khandouzi said the 13th government puts great emphasis on Iran’s cooperation with its strategic partners in the economic sector, further saying, “We are keen to have long-term strategic cooperation with all allied countries.”

He pointed to the ongoing visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to China, calling it a promising step toward striking a host of deals with China.

Amir Abdollahian and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday announced the launch of the 25-year cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening economic and political ties.

“We agreed to announce today as the date to begin implementing the comprehensive agreement on strategic partnership” between Iran and China, Amir Abdollahian said, after concluding detailed discussions on Sino-Iranian cooperation with Wang in China.

Amir Abdollahian described as significant the 25-year partnership agreement, underlining that the implementation of the document would be an important event and a fundamental change in Tehran-Beijing ties.