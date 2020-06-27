Iran May Reconsider Ties with S Korea over Frozen Assets: MP

An Iranian lawmaker says Seoul’s move to block Tehran’s assets would not go unanswered, and Tehran may reconsider its trade relations with South Korea.

Hossein-Ali Haji Deligani, a representative of Shahinshahr in the Iranian parliament, said South Korea is blocking Iran’s assets on the orders of the US, but the Islamic Republic will not let such a move remain unreciprocated.

“South Korea is taking our foreign currency by sending goods to Iran, and the import of its products to Iran has overwhelmed the market,” he told Fars News Agency.

Haji Deligani added that this issue will be discussed in the parliament and the necessary decisions will be made about it.

“We will not allow South Korea to create problems for our nation with its cooperation with the United States,” he concluded.