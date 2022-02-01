Iran marks 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

The motorcyclists covered the distance between Mehrabad International Airport and Behesht Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran, where Imam Khomeini made a speech right after returning to Iran from exile in 1979.
Motorcyclists of the armed forces and Basij hold a parade to mark the beginning of the festivities commemorating the anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.
