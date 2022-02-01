Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Iran marks 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

Motorcyclists of the armed forces and Basij hold a parade to mark the beginning of the festivities commemorating the anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

The motorcyclists covered the distance between Mehrabad International Airport and Behesht Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran, where Imam Khomeini made a speech right after returning to Iran from exile in 1979.

