Iran have lost to Kazakhstan in the last match of the quarterfinals of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup held in Lithuania.

Iran’s national futsal squad lost 3-2 to their rival and failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Iran finished the first half 2-0, but Kazakhstan piled up the pressure and managed to score three goals only to find themselves among the top four teams.

In the semifinals, Argentina will face Brazil on Wednesday and Kazakhstan will play against Portugal on Thursday.