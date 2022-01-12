Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Iran lifts Omicron-related ban on arrivals from neighbors

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has lifted a Covid-related ban on arrivals from neighboring countries.

The ban had been put in place to prevent an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant in Iran.
The National Task Force for Fighting Covid however said the ban on two European countries, namely Britain and France, and eight African countries will be maintained.

It also said traveling to Iran via ground borders are possible through observation of health protocols, vaccination and presentation of negative PCR test results. Iran has been largely remained unaffected by the Omicron outbreak that has hit much of Europe and the US.

The Islamic Republic has also successfully contained the Covid pandemic, maintaining a downward trend in Coronavirus deaths and infections thanks to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen the bulk of its population inoculated against the disease.

