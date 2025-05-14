Iran to pursue legal action against Google over Persian Gulf naming dispute

Hossein Dalirian, the spokesman of the center, condemned the recent use of “fake and fabricated names” in place of “Persian Gulf” on some international platforms, including Google Maps.

He emphasized that the move has sparked strong public backlash in Iran and has even drawn criticism from some international figures, like US president Donald Trump.

Dalirian called the change a “deliberate distortion of a well-established historical and geographical fact,” stating that such actions violate international norms concerning standardized geographical names.

“The name ‘Persian Gulf’ has been used for thousands of years in historical documents, maps, and treaties,” he said, citing the recognition of the term by international bodies such as the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names and UN resolution 715.

He stressed that Iran views the use of alternative names as a direct affront to its national identity and a breach of Article 19(3) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Dalirian added that Iran will soon hold a legal coordination meeting with top legal experts and governmental representatives to explore international avenues for legal recourse.