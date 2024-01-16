Iran’s Leader lauds Yemenis’ ‘great achievement’ in supporting Gaza

Speaking during a meeting with Friday Prayer leaders on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Yemeni maritime campaign in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip “deserves admiration and appreciation”.

“The Yemeni nation and the Ansarullah government did a great job… They damaged the vital channels of the Zionist regime. The United States threatened [them], but they were not afraid of the US,” he stated.

“Their job is rightly and fairly an example of jihad (endeavor for the sake of God). We hope that these efforts, acts of resistance and activities will continue until victory.”

The Leader also added the people of the world acknowledge that the Gazans are “innocent and victorious” while the usurping regime is “cruel and bloodthirsty” as well as “defeated and disintegrated.”

“The innocent and powerful people of Gaza were able to influence the world with their struggles, and today the world views these people, fighters and their resistance group as hero,” he noted.

Through their resilience, the Gazans promoted the holy faith of Islam and popularized the Qur’an, the Leader said, wishing pride for resistance fighters, especially the Gaza people and fighters.

Referring to Iran’s parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections scheduled for March 1, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Participation in elections is not just a duty, but it is the right of the people.”