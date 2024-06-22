Iran’s Leader calls on presidential candidates to avoid comments pleasing enemies

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Saturday morning in a meeting with the country’s judicial officials, after Iranians watched overnight the third of five debates planned in the days before the vote to replace President Ehrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash.

He hailed televised debates among presidential candidates ahead of Iran’s June 28 election, stressing they give people familiarity with the opinions of the six contenders.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, cautioned the candidates against making statements that could delight Iran’s enemies.

“My advice is that these discussions that the candidates have together on TV or the statements they make either in public or individually in order to overcome the rival should not contain anything that makes our enemies happy,” the Leader stated.

“The words that are uttered should not please the enemy of the country, the nation and the system. This is not permissible,” he added.

“The assumption is that all the candidates love Iran and the Islamic Republic, since they want to become president in this system and to serve the people. Therefore, they should not speak in such a way that pleases the enemy.”

In their third debate, the candidates presented their blueprints on the country’s cultural and social issues. It followed the first held on Monday and the second staged on Thursday, which centered on economic and socio-economic issues respectively.