Monday, October 2, 2023
Iran Leader pardons, commutes sentences of over 2,000 prisoners

By IFP Media Wire
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of more than 2,000 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted on Monday on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the sixth Shiite Imam, Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS).

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to the Leader, proposing a list of 2,284 convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.

