Iran’s Leader urges legal action over recent Israel-US aggression, praises national resolve

Speaking to top judicial officials on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that “the collar of the criminal must not be released,” urging long-term legal follow-up even if it takes decades.

Highlighting a national display of strength, the Leader praised the Iranian people for their resolve in the 12-day conflict in June, stating that the confrontation was not merely military but a demonstration of national will and self-confidence.

“A nation that can stand face-to-face against the power of the US and its Zionist proxy in the region is demonstrating a very significant value,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran will not appear weak in any arena, be it diplomacy or military confrontation, declaring, “We have all the necessary tools: logic and power. Whenever we enter a field, we will do so with full hands.”

He also asserted that divine support has guaranteed Iran’s ultimate success. “Everyone should know that God has promised victory for the Iranian nation under the Islamic system and the guidance of the Qur’an,” he added.

Reflecting on recent regional tensions, the Leader stated that Iran’s adversaries miscalculated in their multi-month planning, but the outcome saw the public rallying behind the government and the Islamic system, contrary to what enemy strategists had anticipated.

He praised the unprecedented unity shown by Iranians across diverse political and religious spectrums during recent events. “People with different appearances, ideologies, and religious inclinations came together in support of Iran. This is a great national unity that must be preserved.”

Addressing internal dynamics, Ayatollah Khamenei advised caution in current circumstances. While calling for public enthusiasm and clarity to counter disinformation, he warned against counterproductive actions such as political infighting and impatience. “Public enthusiasm is essential, especially among the youth, but impatience is harmful,” he said.

The Leader stressed the need to distinguish between actions that are necessary and those that are harmful. “We must avoid amplifying partisan disputes and remain united in defense of Iran and its values,” he said.