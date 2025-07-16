Iran leader’s website dismisses Gallant’s letter as “psychological warfare tactic”

The article describes the letter as a uniquely structured and content-dense piece, consisting of 1,354 words and nearly 50 distinct content points—23 of which are considered core and strategic.

This density, the article says, transforms the letter into a complex text designed for purposes beyond direct communication.

According to the analysis, the letter employs a psychological tactic known as “stationary displacement”, wherein truthful, well-documented information is initially presented to build trust, followed by subtle distortions to manipulate perception.

Despite Gallant’s claim that he has focused on Ayatollah Khamenei for 30 years, the article argues that the real targets of the letter are Iran’s decision-makers, regional allies, and the public, not Iran’s leader himself.

The article further says Gallant is attempting to create a hyperbolic image of Israel’s intelligence dominance.

It says this is a form of psychological and narrative warfare.

The article also says the former Israeli minister of war’s letter is part of an evolving cognitive conflict between the Zionist regime and Iran, where the battlefield is public perception rather than traditional warfare theaters.