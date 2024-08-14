Iran’s Leader says enemies seeking nation retreat through psychological warfare

In a Wednesday meeting with a group of families of Iranian martyrs, Ayatollah Khamenei said that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution’s, Iran’s ill-wishers have been trying in various ways to convince our nation that they should fear the United States, Britain, and the Zionists.

He stated that the way to counter this tactic is to recognize our own capabilities and avoid exaggerating the strength of our ill-wishers and enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the great art of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, was to remove fear from the hearts of the nation, instill self-confidence, and empower them.

He added that the Iranian nation has realized that by relying on its internal strength and capabilities, it is capable of accomplishing great tasks, and the enemy is not so powerful as it pretends to be.

He also added governments that surrender to the demands of arrogant powers, if they rely on their people and their own abilities and recognize the true capabilities of the enemy without exaggeration, can avoid succumbing to their demands.

Ayatollah Khamenei also emphasized the need to confront a sense of passivity in the cultural field, stating that the result of such passivity is the acceptance of the opponent’s lifestyle.