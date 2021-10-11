Iran Leader congratulates Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has congratulated Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers on their victories in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Norway.

In a message, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Kudos to Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestlers and their coaches who made all Iranians, most particularly the youth, happy. I hope you will be successful, God willing”.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team bagged 4 gold and 2 bronze medals in total to finish in second place with 146 points in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday. 

Russia won the title with 152 points and Azerbaijan Republic finished in third place with 107 points. Mohammad Hadi Saravi (97kg), Ali Akbar Yousefi (130kg), Meysam Dalkhani (63kg) and Mohammad Reza Geraei (67kg) collected the gold medals. 

Mohammad Ali Geraei in 77kg and Pejman Poshtam in 82kg also won the bronze medals for Iran. 

A total of 800 wrestlers from 100 countries competed at the Wrestling World Championships from October 2 to 10 in Oslo, Norway. 

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team also finished the world freestyle championships in Norway in third place after Russia and United States last week.

