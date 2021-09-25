Iran Leader Condoles with Family of Teen Boy Ali Landi

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences to the family of teenage boy Ali Landi, who sacrificed his life to save the lives of two neighbours.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s office on Saturday contacted Landi’s bereaved family and conveyed the Leader’s thoughts and prayers to them.

15-year-old Ali Landi gave his life to save the lives of two of his compatriots.

He has turned into a national hero as his heart-wrenching death has resonated with most Iranians nationwide.

He died in hospital with severe burns on September 24, 2021.

Ali was visiting her aunt at her place as a guest that heard screams from the adjacent apartment block.

Ali immediately went to the neighbour’s house where he saw a middle-aged woman and her mother were caught in a blaze caused by a gas cylinder which had burst into flames.

Ali took the cylinder to take it away from the two women.

He was throwing it away when the liquid gas leaking from the cylinder poured on him and caught fire.

He was taken to a hospital in Isfahan with 90-degree burns, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

He was then taken to his final resting place in his hometown, Izeh in the southern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has also, in a message, expressed condolences on his demise and termed him a national hero.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

