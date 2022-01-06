Thursday, January 6, 2022
Iran Leader condoles with families of unknown soldiers killed in action

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader has issued a message commemorating the funeral procession held for some 250 Iranian unknown soldiers killed during the eight-year Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s.

The funeral service was held in in Tehran and a few other cities on Thursday January 6, 2022.

“Greetings to martyred unknown soldiers, …, the devotees who, even long years after their martyrdom, aromatize the country with their scent of spirituality and struggles, and hoist, more than ever, the flag of honor for the blood shed in the path of Islam and the Quran,” said the Leader.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the pure souls of these martyrs, any my greetings to … their fathers, mothers and wives,” he added.

