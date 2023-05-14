Iran’s Leader visits 34th edition of Tehran Intl. Book Fair

On Sunday morning, the Leader visited the largest cultural event in the Middle East and held talks with book fans and publishers putting on display new titles at the fair.

The annual book fair opened in the Iranian capital on Wednesday and will run until May 20, with the motto of ‘The Future Is Readable.”

Over 3,000 foreign and Iranian publishing houses and more than 200 major bookstores in Iran are participating.

The international section of the fair seeks to introduce the capacities of Iran’s publishing industry, promote cultural exchanges, and set the stage for communication between Iranian and foreign publishers.

The first edition of the fair was held at a time when Ayatollah Khamenei was serving as president about three decades ago He has since taken part in most editions of the annual event.