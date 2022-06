According to Tasnim News Agency, Hojjat Abdolmaleki has already submitted his resignation from the post.

Tasnim says Raisi is going to accept Abdolmaleki’s resignation and will likely designate Mohammad Hadi Zahedivafa, who is currently deputy first vice president for economic coordination and supervision, as caretaker labor minister.

The chair of the parliament’s social commission had earlier said the resignation of Abdolmaleki is just a rumor.