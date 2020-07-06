Iran, Kyrgyzstan Hold Virtual Business Event

Dozens of Iranian knowledge-based companies and businesspeople from Kyrgyzstan have attended an online international event to present the technological demands and services and hold expert trade talks.

The virtual business event was held with the participation of 30 Iranian knowledge-based companies and businesspeople from Kyrgyzstan in order to discuss the technological needs and the ways to exchange trade delegations in the agricultural sector.

The event was also aimed at establishing direct connection between the Iranian and Kyrgyz companies to fulfill Kyrgyzstan’s technological demands, allowing the Iranian enterprises to present their capabilities, holding Business to Business (B2B) meetings, preparing the ground for joint agricultural projects, and promoting the economic and technological relations between the two countries.

Considering the significant role that the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states could play in the promotion of the Iranian exports, Iran’s National Innovation Fund –affiliated with the President’s office- has already opened a permanent exhibition of Iranian knowledge-based products in Kyrgyzstan’s capital in November 2018, dubbed “Iran’s Business House in Bishkek”.

Several Iranian and Kyrgyz officials delivered speeches at the international online event, including Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkinbek Choduev, Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan Saeed Kharrazi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Iran Avazbek Abdurazakov, and CEOs of several Iranian knowledge-based companies.

In the virtual meeting, five leading Iranian knowledge-based companies presented their products and services in the farming industry, packaging machinery, agricultural machinery, and fertilizer industries.