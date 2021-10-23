Iran keeps up vaccination campaign, Covid deaths lowest in months

The Health Ministry says Iran has administered over 868,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine over the past twenty four hours as the number of new deaths continues its downward trend.

The Saturday announcement shows that over 79,500,000 doses have been administered in the country so far.

The ministry also reported 124 new fatalities, the lowest in months, bringing the total death toll to over 125,000 since the beginning of the outbreak in early 2020.

The Islamic Republic has accelerated its inoculation campaign over the past months and sped up vaccine imports and domestic production.

Meanwhile President Ebrahim Raeisi has warned that Iran should not allow another wave of the deadly disease to take it by surprise.

“By taking the necessary measures and through preparations, we must prevent the recurrence of the country’s problems in the face of the fifth wave of the coronavirus,” Raeisi told the National Coronavirus Task Force on Saturday.

Iran has been hit by five waves of the disease but has now somehow managed to bring the outbreak under control. However, the relatively high number of infections suggests that another wave could still be looming.

The Health Ministry figures showed that over seven thousand new Covid-19 cases have been identified over the past twenty four hours.