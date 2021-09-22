Iran jumps higher in Global Innovation Index 2021

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran, which ranked 67th in the Global Innovation Index 2020, is one of the countries that has had the highest growth in 2021.

The 2021 edition of the GII shows the Islamic Republic advanced seven steps and now ranks 60th in terms of innovation among world countries.

Meanwhile, Knowledge-based companies and creative startups have grown over the past five years, and Iran has risen 45 steps in the Global Innovation Index. Switzerland topped the league table, followed by Sweden, the U.S., and the UK, said the report by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Among Asian economies, South Korea jumped to the fifth position, up from 10 in previous years. China was in the 12th position.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

