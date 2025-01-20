Iran Judiciary spokesperson: Arrests made following assassination of two senior judges

Asghar Jahangir stated that those potentially involved in the assassination of Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghiseh are under thorough investigation “with technical measures ongoing.”

He added that some individuals have been identified, summoned, and arrested, with investigations starting immediately after the assassination on Saturday.

Jahangir emphasized the importance of a judicial process that is both documented and precise, promising to report to the public as soon as possible.

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday led prayers over the bodies the assassinated judges in Tehran.

According to reports, the assailant, identified as a janitor at the Supreme Court, shot the judges with a pistol before taking his own life for hitherto unknown reasons.