Iran judiciary confirms death sentence for singer Tataloo, says requests for pardon and retrial ‘under review’

Jahangir explained that Tataloo was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of encouraging corruption and prostitution, for which he is currently serving time.

In a separate case involving charges of insulting Islamic sanctities, Tataloo was sentenced to five years by Tehran’s Criminal Court. However, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling and referred the case to the court, which then issued a death sentence. The Supreme Court later upheld that verdict, making it final and executable.

Jahangir noted that Tataloo’s lawyer has submitted two legal requests; one for a pardon based on Article 114 of the Islamic Penal Code, citing repentance, and another for a retrial under Article 477 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which applies if a final ruling is deemed to be in clear contradiction with Islamic law.

“Both requests are currently under judicial review, and their outcomes will be announced once determined,” he clarified.