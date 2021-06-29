Iran, Japan Implement Prisoner Exchange Deal

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

Iran’s embassy in Tokyo says the first group of Iranian convicted prisoners in Japan have left for Tehran, as part of a previous prisoner exchange agreement with Japan.

The embassy said the group is comprised of three Iranian convicted prisoners.

The embassy added that they were sent back home thanks to cooperation between Iran’s ministry of justice and the deputy office for consular affairs of the foreign ministry and Japan’s foreign and justice ministries, coupled with efforts and follow-up measures by the mission.

