Iran, Italy Eager to Enhance Cultural Ties

Officials from Iran and Italy have weighed plans to promote cultural cooperation between the two nations with closer interaction among the arts centres.

Yaroslava Romanova, an attaché at the Cultural and Press Section of the Italian Embassy in Iran has held a meeting with president of Niavaran Cultural Centre in Tehran.

After visiting the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art in the cultural centre, the Italian diplomat said her country welcomes collaboration with Iran in holding arts events.

Highlighting the history of cultural relations between the two nations and the significant impact of such interaction on the friendship between Italy and Iran, Romanova said her country is trying to create a new period of arts and cultural relations with Iran in the post-coronavirus era through cooperation with renowned centres and galleries, such as Niavaran Cultural Centre.

For his part, the Iranian official expressed Niavaran Cultural Centre’s readiness to sign a cooperation agreement with a major Italian cultural and historical centre.

An agreement would result in closer cooperation and constructive interaction between the artists and cultural figures of the two countries, Ebadreza Eslami Kolaee added.