Iran: Israeli minister presence in Al-Aqsa aimed at defiling Islamic sanctities

Nasser Kanaani, in a tweet on Thursday, added the action is part of the global scheme of the Zionists to violate Islamic sanctities, ” from the evil actions of burning the Holy Quran to the desecration of the first Qibla of Muslims.”

Kanaani strongly condemned the move.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a group of more than one thousand ultranationalist Israeli settlers to the Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, his third such entrance to the site this year.