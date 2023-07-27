Thursday, July 27, 2023
Iran: Israeli minister presence in Al-Aqsa aimed at defiling Islamic sanctities

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry says the presence of an Israeli cabinet minister in the al-Aqsa Mosque is another step in insulting Islamic sanctities and hurting the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

Nasser Kanaani, in a tweet on Thursday, added the action is part of the global scheme of the Zionists to violate Islamic sanctities, ” from the evil actions of burning the Holy Quran to the desecration of the first Qibla of Muslims.”

Kanaani strongly condemned the move.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a group of more than one thousand ultranationalist Israeli settlers to the Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, his third such entrance to the site this year.

