Iran says Israel was behind recent gas pipeline explosion

The minister stated that the Israeli plot ended in failure, because only a few pipelines were damaged.

Last week, sabotage attacks against pipelines in southwestern Iran caused temporary disruption to gas supplies.

Owji said the gas supply network is operating normally. Thanks to the Oil Ministry’s full preparedness, the enemy failed to disrupt the household gas distribution network, he added.

The gas pipelines were immediately fixed and the sinister plot could not affect situation in the cities and villages, the minister continued.