Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...
Media WireEnergySecurity

Iran says Israel was behind recent gas pipeline explosion

By IFP Media Wire
Javad Owji

A recent blast that hit gas pipelines in Iran has been perpetrated by the Zionist regime, Oil Minister Javad Owji told reporters on Wednesday.

The minister stated that the Israeli plot ended in failure, because only a few pipelines were damaged.

Last week, sabotage attacks against pipelines in southwestern Iran caused temporary disruption to gas supplies.

Owji said the gas supply network is operating normally. Thanks to the Oil Ministry’s full preparedness, the enemy failed to disrupt the household gas distribution network, he added.

The gas pipelines were immediately fixed and the sinister plot could not affect situation in the cities and villages, the minister continued.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks