Saturday, August 6, 2022
Iran condemns Israel ‘brutal attack’ on Gaza

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Nasser Kanaani

Iran has strongly condemned the brutal attack of the Israeli regime on the Gaza Strip and the killing of Palestinian civilians and a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the brutal acts of the “apartheid Zionist regime” against the defenseless Palestinian nation and the assassination of the resistance movement commanders.

Kanaani stated that the criminal and adventurist aggressive moves of the usurper Zionists are quite provocative, and the responsibility of the reactions to it are quite on the shoulders of the apartheid Zionist regime.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson asked the entire countries and international organizations to heed their legal and ethical responsibilities, and to prevent the continuation of that regime’s criminal acts, that are factors leading to instability and lack of security in the region.

The racist Zionist army on Friday launched air raids against a number of Gaza Strip districts, in which so far at least 15 Palestinians have been martyred and 80 others seriously wounded.

