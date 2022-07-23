Iran condemns Israeli deadly attack on Syria

Nasser Kanaani said on Friday that the recent Israeli assault on the Syrian capital near Damascus violates Syrian sovereignty, international laws, and humanitarian principles.

Expressing surprise and sorrow due to the silence of the international organizations and claimants of human rights before Zionists’ anti-law conduct, Kanaani stated that it was necessary that the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, carry out its responsibility to deal with continuous crimes and high-risk conduct of the Zionist regime.

Syrian media reported on Friday morning that Israel targeted Damascus and killed three soldiers and wounded seven more.

Accordingly, this attack was the 17th Israeli attack on Syrian territory this year.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman emphasized that the repeated attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria are assisting armed terrorists and trying to preserve and reinforce them on Syrian soil, which is in practice a threat to the security of the whole region.