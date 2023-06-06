Tuesday, June 6, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran’s IRGC unveils much-awaited hypersonic missile

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveils the country’s first hypersonic missile, designed and developed by experts at home, in the latest remarkable air defense achievement.

During a ceremony, the missile, named by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as ‘Fattah,’ was put on display in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

‘Fattah,’ a product of the IRGC Aerospace Force, has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to breach all anti-missile shields and destroy them.

The speed of the missile can reach 13-15 Mach before hitting the target.

Enjoying a solid-fuel propulsion system and a second-stage mobile nozzle, the missile is capable of maneuvering in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Addressing the ceremony, Brigadier General Hajizadeh said Iran now became one of the four countries in the world that possess the technology to develop hypersonic missiles.

Highlighting the speed of the Fattah missile, the IRGC commander said that a missile with such speed will be impossible to be confronted.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks