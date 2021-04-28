Iran, Iraq Share Diverse Religious, Cultural Bonds: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church Louis Sako.

In the Tuesday meeting, Zarif highlighted the importance of relations between Iran and Iraq as two neighbouring countries.

He touched upon the status of the Christian community in both countries and added Tehran-Baghdad relations go beyond the conventional political ties.

“Iran and Iraq enjoy diverse historical, cultural, popular and religious relations,” the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Patriarch Sako, in turn, recalled the Iraqi citizens’ peaceful coexistence with followers of different religious and ethnic groups.

He also described Iran-Iraq relations as necessary for the promotion of peace and security in the region.

He expressed hope Iran will manage to get the US sanctions lifted during talks in Vienna.