Iran, Iraq Discuss Mutual Security Cooperation

Iran and Iraq have drawn up a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) on security cooperation between the two countries.

That was announced by Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Hossein Zolfaqari in a meeting with High Counselor of Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdulhalim Fahim al-Farhoud where the two sides discussed ways of expanding mutual security cooperation.

“We have good cooperation with Iraqi officials in different sectors and at the level of the interior ministry, and people of both countries will benefit from the outcome of this cooperation,” said the Iranian official.

Iran and Iraq will reportedly sign the MOU on security and law enforcement cooperation in the near future.