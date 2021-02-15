‘Iran Intelligence Forces Hunting for Mastermind behind Scientist’s Assassination’

Iran’s intelligence minister says a manhunt is underway for the key mastermind behind the assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Mahmoud Alavi said the mastermind used to work for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but had been fired before the assassination.

“He had left the country before the [assassination] operation, and he is wanted now,” added the minister.

“After the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, the Zionist regime [of Israel] intended to conduct several other evil deeds in the country, which were identified and foiled thanks to the vigilance of intelligence agents,” he added.

“Several individuals were also identified in that connection,” said the minister.