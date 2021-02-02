Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Natanz, Fordow Nuclear Facilities

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says new centrifuges have been installed at Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

Kazem Gharibabadi said the new types of centrifuges are more efficient than the old ones.

“While expressing my gratitude to diligent Iranian nuclear scientists, I should inform you that two chains of IR2m centrifuges, with 348 centrifuges in each chain, with a capacity almost four times that of the IR1 type, have successfully been installed at Natanz [nuclear plant] and they are working with UF6,” he said.

“Work has also got underway to install two chains of IR6 centrifuges at Fordo,” he added.

“More centrifuges will also be installed soon,” he said.

Gharibabadi also noted that the IAEA can keep doing its verification work about Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The IAEA can still conduct verification activities and the agency will be informed of the planned progress in this regard accordingly,” he said.