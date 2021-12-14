Iran, India, Uzbekistan discuss facilitating product transit through Chabahar port

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development says the Islamic Republic welcomes Uzbekistan’s approach to using the capacity of the Iranian port city of Chabahar to develop trade and investment in Shahid Beheshti port, in southeast Iran.

Ali Akbar Safaei was speaking at the second three-way meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of India and Uzbekistan in Tehran.

He said, “With Uzbekistan joining the Chabahar Memorandum, in the near future we will see the smoothing of the transit route between India, Iran and Uzbekistan”.

Safaei also said over the past few years and with the implementation of the Chabahar Memorandum, traffic in Shahid Beheshti port has increased significantly and Iran hopes that with the full cooperation of India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries, the activity of Chabahar port will be increased more than ever before. Meanwhile, Sanji Branjan, India’s Deputy Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said at the meeting the Chabahar Agreement between Iran, India and Afghanistan has allowed Afghanistan to have access to open seas and has enabled the development of the Chabahar port in Iran.

He added that Chabahar port, in recent years, has become a transit hub for the region, connecting India to Central Asian countries.

Also, Abdolsamad Momenov, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan said India, Iran and Uzbekistan have a lot of historical and cultural commonalities and trade between them has been going on in the past.

He stressed that trade between Uzbekistan and India has increased significantly in the past year, emphasizing that the port of Chabahar can play a significant role in facilitating transportation and logistics between regional countries.