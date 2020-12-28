Iran, India to Hold Virtual B2B Meetings to Boost Mutual Trade

Iranian and Indian high-tech companies are to hold virtual business-to-business (B2B) meetings in order to boost mutual cooperation in the fields of trade and technology.

The online B2B meetings will be held between Iranian and Indian technological firms under the auspices of the Centre for International Interactions on Science and Technology of the Iranian Presidential Office’s Science and Technology Department.

Iranian and Indian knowledge-based and technological firms working in the fields of civil engineering and construction, automobile and related industries, composite and advanced materials industries, polymer industries and products, herbal and industrial medicines industries, health and medical equipment, information technology and animation can take part in the event.

The meetings aim to promote Iran-India trade and technological transactions.

The event kicks off on January 31, 2021, and the companies interested have until January 11 to register.

For more information, you may visit the following website: www.tesc.ir