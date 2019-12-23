Iran, India Hold Joint Economic Commission Meeting

The Sunday’s session of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation between Iran and India was co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the Iranian and Indian ministries, the political, economic, trade and banking institutions, and the organizations engaged in transportation and shipping industry.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the chairpersons of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation from the two countries signed documents of the agreements made in the session.