Iran, India Discuss US Unlawful Sanctions amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a phone call on Monday evening, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the latest political developments in Afghanistan, especially the peace process in the country. The latest developments of the coronavirus in the region and the world and the collective ways to deal with it were also on the agenda.

Both Iran and India are planning to restart some jobs in coming days to help offset the economic damage of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The 21-day lockdown of India’s more than 1.3 billion people is due to end on Tuesday, but the government is expected to extend it until the end of the month. On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 9,152 and the death toll reached 308 in India.

Iran has also confirmed over 73,000 infections and more than 4,500 deaths so far.