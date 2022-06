Amirabdollahian said he and the Indian official underlined the need to expand all-out economic and trade cooperation in line with cultural, political and security ties.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that the current and the next centuries belong to Asia and India is an emerging economic power in the region and for this reason, Tehran and New Delhi signed good agreements to expand their relations in all spheres.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in India on Wednesday for a 3-day visit.