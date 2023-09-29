Iran inaugurates power plant for industries in Isfahan’s Mobarakeh

After opening similar power plants in Semnan and Kerman, the Mobarake Steel Power Plant is the third industrial self-supplying power plant that has become operational since the Iranian Ministry of Energy started the construction of industrial power plants with a capacity of 5,600 megawatts during President Raisi’s tenure over the past three years.

The construction of power plant took 18 months and it can generate 914 megawatts of power.

The advanced power plant with high efficiency, which complies with environmental standards by reducing emissions by 15%, was constructed by Iranian engineers with dozens of domestic companies involved in supplying manufacturing and installing equipment.

Raisi arrived in the central city of Isfahan on Friday for a one-day visit to inaugurate a number of projects and also take part in the opening ceremony of the international Mustafa Prize.