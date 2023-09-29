Friday, September 29, 2023
type here...
EnergyIFP Exclusive

Iran inaugurates power plant for industries in Isfahan’s Mobarakeh

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated a combined cycle power plant earlier on Friday in Isfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company as part of a larger plan to help industries generate the power they need and remove obstacles for production.

After opening similar power plants in Semnan and Kerman, the Mobarake Steel Power Plant is the third industrial self-supplying power plant that has become operational since the Iranian Ministry of Energy started the construction of industrial power plants with a capacity of 5,600 megawatts during President Raisi’s tenure over the past three years.

The construction of power plant took 18 months and it can generate 914 megawatts of power.

 

The advanced power plant with high efficiency, which complies with environmental standards by reducing emissions by 15%, was constructed by Iranian engineers with dozens of domestic companies involved in supplying manufacturing and installing equipment.

 

Raisi arrived in the central city of Isfahan on Friday for a one-day visit to inaugurate a number of projects and also take part in the opening ceremony of the international Mustafa Prize.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks