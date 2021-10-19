Iran Imports Another 6mn-Dose Shipment of Covid Vaccines

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has delivered its 28th shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Health Ministry after the consignment arrived in Tehran early Tuesday.

The Red Crescent’s director said his organization will continue its push to import vaccines.

“Over the past 10 days, the Red Crescent Society has imported 5 shipments containing [an overall] 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccines,” Karim Hemmati said.

“The Red Crescent Society has imported a total 82 million and 390 thousand doses of vaccines since late April.”

Hemmati added that the Red Crescent is purchasing the vaccines from China’s Sinopharm, stressing that the jabs have a long expiry date.

“Fortunately, the main outcome of the imports of vaccines and inoculation of people is a reduction in the fatalities from the coronavirus disease among the medical staff and people and a reduced number of patients in intensive care units of the hospitals,” he said.

Iran’s health ministry announced on Monday 181 patients had died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of the dead to 124,256 since the start of the pandemic.