Iran says ready to dispatch humanitarian supplies to Yemen

Speaking during a phone conversation with Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat, the Iranian president stated that Tehran supports any ceasefire that would lead to bringing full peace in Yemen and the lifting of the economic siege on the country.

Raisi reiterated Iran’s support for Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Yemeni official, for his part, hailed Iran’s all-out support for the Yemeni people in the international organizations.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.